Is wine still Franceâ€™s totemic beverage?

ccording to a recent survey by the SoWine agency, wine is allegedly no longer the favourite drink of the French…

Fabrizio Bucella: Just as a word of caution, we are talking about 1,025 respondents and a small statistical difference (51% for beer, 49% for wine). We all know how the polls panned out in the last French parliamentary elections. To be honest, I am surprised that this is occurring so late. The wine world sometimes lives in a bubble. Apart from the countryside, which is in contact with the product, young people in the cities have no connection with wine. You have to bend over backwards to reach out to them. The belief that the ‘blood of the earth’ is like the Holy Grail, that people queue up to behold it, is a thing of the past.

From your experience, how would you describe the French’s current relationship with wine?

It is always difficult to answer this question, especially in one sentence. The relationship is manifold, or kaleidoscopic. Everyone has different relationships at different times of the day, at different times of the year (holidays, or not), in professional circles, with friends or family. My students often tell me that wine is no longer passed down the generations at the family dinner table. They come to wine lectures to find what they feel is a joyful mystery – the art of tasting. They want to understand, learn and engage.

Can wine once again become the French’s favourite drink? Especially among young people?

Deep down, I feel that young people still associate with wine, not exclusively with wine, but partly with it. They don't do it in the same way that we do, and not always with the same wines. Beyond these differences, there are many similarities, the main one being that nowadays, wine is drunk to accompany a meal, so liquid accompanies solid. The extremists (and I am one of them) do the opposite, solid accompanies liquid, and they accompany wine with a meal. The idea is this. Wine for snacks and bistro wines have survived, but they are pushed to the backburner, forgotten, in conversations and portrayals.