Nicolas Sarkozy still doesnâ€™t like wine, but is now the co-owner of a winery

Nicolas Sarkozy still doesnâ€™t like wine, but is now the co-owner of a winery

By Vitisphere July 12, 2022
ChÃ¢teau d'Estoublon and its farmland are located in the Alpilles. - crédit photo : ChÃ¢teau d'Estoublon
hÃ¢teau d'Estoublon, which was sold in 2020 by the Reboul-Schneider family, now belongs to StÃ©phane Courbit (Lov Group hotels), the Prats family (former owners of ChÃ¢teau Cos d'Estournel) and, surprise, singer Carla Bruni with her husband and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, according to Paris Match. The ProvenÃ§al estate offers high-end accommodation, with a restaurant, and produces both olive oil, from 120 hectares of olive trees, and wines from its 18 hectares of vineyards. The technical expertise is provided by winemaker AnaÃ¯s Maillet, but Carla Bruni told Gala that she is involved in creating the estate's wines: “I didn't just register my brand” Roseblood (launched in 2021), she says, though adds, “as far as blending is concerned, we do have a say, but it's all relative. We give our impressions”.

In this celebrity interview, Carla Bruni stresses that although former President Nicolas Sarkozy does not drink alcohol, she quotes him defending the wine industry during his time in office: “I don't drink wine but I take a close interest in French wine. You don't have to be a practitioner to be interested in something, to want to develop or create it”. According to Carla Bruni, Nicolas Sarkozy takes a back seat during wine tastings: “He has smelled it, tasted it and spat it out. He only likes the bouquet of wine, he doesn't like the taste and I don’t think he likes the feeling of being out of control. Maybe that's a good thing. My husband is so vibrant. If he had developed a taste for inebriation, I don't know where we would be (laughs)”.

 

