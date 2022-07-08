French farmersâ€™ recruitment campaign joins the Tour de France

F

rance’s national farmers’ federation (FNSEA) has shifted up a gear and is forfeiting its posters and occasional radio spots in favour of a three-year stint with the Tour de France. A float and two dedicated people carriers in the ‘caravan’ and activities at the stage villages will be used to promote the farming profession during the men's race (from Friday 1 July in Copenhagen to Sunday 24 July in Paris) and the women's race (from Sunday 24 July in Paris to Sunday 31 July at the Planche des Belles Filles mountain). Employing 1 million people, the French farming industry has 257,000 recruitment projects for 2022 according to the country’s job agency (including 122,000 in the wine industry), but is facing recruitment challenges, with half of recruitments deemed difficult. “We are short of manpower”, summed up FNSEA chair Christiane Lambert at a press conference in Paris on 28 June.

“Job offers apply to all sectors and professions, from the crop manager to the tractor operator”, pointed out JÃ©rÃ´me Volle, chairman of the FNSEA's employment committee. As he presented the campaign’s strapline – ‘My nature, my future, my agriculture’ – the ArdÃ¨che winegrower stressed that the aim was to promote the diversity of agricultural employment (with 100 possible jobs, and a job for everyone), its accessibility for candidates from all backgrounds (embracing skill sets and education from vocational diplomas to PhD, with training courses to enhance skills) and its good employability rate, spanning the country.

The Tour de France seems to be the ideal vehicle for the messages to gain visibility. A popular sporting event attracting 42.4 million viewers, the bike race is reportedly followed by 4.8 million very young people, aged 15 to 24. Although it may seem surprising, the Tour's increasingly younger audience confirms the importance of being a part of it, explains JÃ©rÃ´me Despey, secretary general of the FNSEA. In a bid to appeal to a young audience, the HÃ©rault winegrower commented that the Tour de France’s screening on Netflix should increase its visibility among young people.