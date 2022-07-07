Champagne winegrowers break the marketing mould

S

ince 29 June, artwork on bus shelters and the store fronts of 167 wine shops in France have been displaying the new communications campaign rolled about by the Champagne winegrowers’ organisation (SGV). The eye-catching execution is based on six visuals showing a male or female winegrower illustrating one of Champagne’s flavour profiles: oaky and mature; fresh and iodine-like; natural and floral; rosÃ© and silky; dry and mineral; and golden and fruity.

The campaign follows on from the SGV's two previous thrusts and aims to dissipate the sacrosanct image of Champagne as a wine designed only for special occasions. The execution will be rolled out on a variety of media, including 5,500 posters displayed from 29 June to 5 July, posters in 167 wine shops and a presence on social media.