X-rated â€™CulvÃ©eâ€™ released by French porn star

ldquo;It is a little risquÃ©. It’s not necessarily the bottle you would choose to put on the table for Sunday lunch with three generations around the table, unless you take off your grandfather's glasses”! quips French porn star Ã‰milie Delaunay, who has put her stage name Liza del Sierra on 3,600 bottles of ‘CulvÃ©e’ (a combination of ‘cul’ or ass and ‘cuvÃ©e’). The wine was produced in conjunction with ChÃ¢teau Moncassin, which has 11.5 hectares of vines in Leyritz-Moncassin, in the Buzet appellation area. Its label shows a colourful yet concise rendition of the Kama sutra in a way akin to how the late American artist Keith Haring could have revisited it.

The uninhibited erotic artwork is clearly designed for a younger, iconoclastic audience, points out Delaunay, who marketed her first signed gift boxes of the wine last May via her Instagram account (187,000 followers).

The idea for the new label stems from an encounter between ChÃ¢teau Moncassin and Delaunay, who recalls: “I am a nurse, and during the pandemic I was very busy. I received an offer from ChÃ¢teau Moncassin to use their guest room so that I could rest”. Delaunay, who is from Bordeaux, is an avid red wine drinker, and in fact only drinks red wines, even “with seafood and foie gras”. She enjoyed the estate’s wines and became friendly with its owners, which led to the joint project.

Since then, Delaunay has received offers for new wines and spirits partnerships, but she wants to focus entirely on red wines so that she puts her name to something she personally enjoys, and comes from her home region of South-West France. She declined an offer to co-brand a Champagne.