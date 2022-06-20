Hail wreaks havoc over at least 7,000 hectares of vines in France over Whitsun

A

survey of the damage caused by hail on June 2 has almost been completed in Bordeaux. “We estimate that over 1,000 hectares were affected with losses in excess of 30%”, explains Philippe Abadie, director of the business department at the Gironde chamber of agriculture.

On the opposite bank of the Dordogne, the crisis centre at the Bergerac chamber of agriculture is still active. So far, it has received 22 calls from victims of damage, only 7 of whom are insured. “Losses are estimated at more than 50% over 429 ha. 15 are more than 70% destroyed”, reports communications officer Amandine Legros. 40% of the damage involves vines.

The following day's storm was even more devastating. “Around 5,000 hectares were affected in the Landes, Gers and Lot-et-Garonne areas”, says Carla Fabri, advisor at the chamber of agriculture in Gers, the department that experienced the highest losses. The damage is most dramatic North of a line between Eauze and Condom and to the east of Condom.

In Savoy, hail on June 5 reportedly destroyed 100% of vines over more than 50 hectares. At the Cruet co-operative winery, which has a significant footprint in the area, another 60 hectares were destroyed by at least 50%, and many others by around 30%.

The storm event finally ended on 6 June in Roussillon. “We have between 100 and 150 hectares that are seriously damaged, at levels ranging from 30 to 80%”, comments Julien Thierry, head of the viticulture department at the PyrÃ©nÃ©es-Orientales chamber of agriculture. “And just as many on the edge of seriously affected areas, with estimated losses of between 10 and 30%”.

The Federation of Winegrowing Associations in Indre-et-Loire is still waiting for some feedback in order to complete its inventory of damage caused by hail on 4 June in the Vouvray, Bourgueil, Chinon and Azay-le-Rideau appellation areas.