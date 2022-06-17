menu burger
Mandatory High Environmental Value certification for MÃ©doc Crus Bourgeois in 2025

Mandatory High Environmental Value certification for MÃ©doc Crus Bourgeois in 2025

June 17, 2022
Mandatory High Environmental Value certification for MÃ©doc Crus Bourgeois in 2025
Franck Bijon calls on the Crus Bourgeois to “aim even higher in terms of environmental certification”. - crédit photo : Alliance des Crus Bourgeois du MÃ©doc
ldquo;I remain convinced that leveraging performance for all our crus involves a proper sustainability policy”, claimed Franck Bijon, chairman of the Alliance des Crus Bourgeois du MÃ©doc at the organisation’s AGM on June 2. The meeting confirmed that all candidates for the next five-year classification, revealed in 2025, would be obliged to secure High Environmental Value (HVE) certification. This will come as no surprise to producers as the idea had already been included in 2017-2018 specifications for the 2025 classification, stressed Bijon. The Alliance has decided to accept only HVE certification and not certified organic wines, a topic that caused debate in CÃ´tes de Bourg.

Several vineyard management strategies are now earth-friendly: organic, biodynamic, conventional using biological control, etc.” explained Bijon, who advocates a holistic eco-systemic vision. This implies being attentive, for example, to “carbon footprint, which is difficult for organic farming, where sprays have to be applied multiple times. We need to take more of an overview and lead the entire Cru family towards a holistic ethical approach”. Certification is still only the first step, because “HVE is far from satisfactory, as its certification system shows”, underscored Bijon. Other agri-environmental measures will be examined for the following classification, in 2030. The thought process is likely to begin at the end of 2023/start of 2024 and end with proposals for change some time in 2025.

 

