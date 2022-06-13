The United Nations of wine takes small representation steps in the United States

T

here was a decidedly tex-mex atmosphere on 21 May in Dijon at the twentieth AGM of the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV). The wine world’s equivalent of the UN gave observer status to the American state of Texas and presented its next congress, which will be held in Ensenada, Mexico, near the border with California. This brings OIV gradually closer to the United States, which left the organisation 20 years ago, and it perhaps ushers in hope for US membership to mark the centenary of the intergovernmental organisation in 2024.

Going forward, the OIV's avowed aim can count on the support of the state of Texas, which accounts for 1% of US vineyard acreage and 0.2% of US wine production, equating to 2,400 hectares under vine and 6,400 tonnes of grapes grown. “We come to the OIV to learn from the best practices and experiences of the great countries of the world of vine and wine. Texas has lots of ideas and initiatives to share with the world”, said Jason Fearneyhough, the Texas Deputy Commissioner of Agriculture, during his speech in Dijon.