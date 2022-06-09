Winegrowers need to “rally to improve soil life”, warns Marc-AndrÃ© Selosse

A

professor at France’s Natural History Museum, the eminent biologist takes stock in this interview of a key topic for the future of winegrowing.

Soil life is becoming a major issue for winegrowers...

Marc-AndrÃ© Selosse: You have to put the issue into an historical perspective, including the use of sodium arsenite to combat esca, carbon disulphide for phylloxera, copper against mildew, various pesticides and, beyond that, intensive tillage to limit water competition. When you look closely, you can see that the glass can be half empty and half full. Species are not becoming extinct, but their numbers are decreasing. This is the beginning of the end, but it is not the end. The good news is that we can pull ourselves together, we can rally to improve soil life.

How can we improve microbiological activity?

One solution is to use grass cover in vineyards. This can create transient issues of competition for water, as the stock of organic matter has not been replenished and because the vine roots are on the surface and have to go down deep to avoid those of the ground cover. Grassing restores organic matter in the soil, which retains water by itself like a sponge and through its effect on soil porosity through aggregation. Another aspect is to reduce tillage, which increases erosion. All in all, in a soil with ground cover, microbes and animals will proliferate and create porosity, an active ability to relieve soil compaction and add water, while retaining the soil.

From my position, it's easy to give some ballpark advice on what winegrowers should do. In reality, one size does not fit all: grass cover and tillage must be adapted to suit the wine region, the vineyard site, etc. It's not going to be a walk in the park, we'll have to adapt. But the good news is that there are avenues to explore and solutions to adapt.