Roche Mazet becomes the number one selling French wine in the world

lsquo;N°1. The bestselling French wine in the world’. The emblem displaying the title of the world's leading French wine brand by sales volumes for Roche Mazet proudly adorned Castel FrÃ¨res’ stand at ProWein in Dusseldorf. Already the leading brand for wine sales in France, Roche Mazet entered a new stage of its development in 2020 when it posted sales of 65 million 75 cl bottles. Thrown up in a survey by the IWSR in 2020, pending 2021 data, the figures allow Roche Mazet to claim the title of leading French wine brand. Consequently, JP Chenet, the range created in 1984 by Grands Chais de France (GCF), ranks second.

To secure its leadership position, Castel has just revamped the labels of its PGI Pays d'Oc range. In a bid to clarify the message sent out to the international marketplace, the new labels have been modernised - with a bevelled edge – and the grape variety has been highlighted in colour. The brand name (in gold) remains above it, a banner has been added to specify the wine style (eg ‘mellow and elegant’) and Terra Vitis certification, awarded to the brand’s 150 Languedoc suppliers, is displayed.