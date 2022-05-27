menu burger
At â‚¬29 for grape juice, Barton & Guestier is premiumising the alcohol-free category

By Vitisphere May 27, 2022
Barton & Guestier has already received requests from English-speaking and Muslim countries and is due to launch its new label in October. - crédit photo : Alexandre Abellan (Vitisphere)
T

he growing no-lo trend is getting a high-end addition with the Nectarose brand, launched at ProWein. Due to go on sale from the end of the year at €29 per bottle, the organic grape juice from France is 0.0° ABV and has natural rose aromas, with carbonic gas added to balance the palate with its 50 g/l of residual sugar.

At this price, “the positioning is that of alcohol-free Champagne”, hinted Petra Frebault, marketing manager for the Barton & Guestier brand (Castel group), who adds that the range will probably not be released in France. Designed for exports, Nectarose “targets seawater therapy centres and spas whose female clients want to treat themselves”, as well as “women who like sport and want to reduce their alcohol consumption”, explained Frebault.

It's a niche market”, claimed Barton & Guestier's sales director, Philippe Marion, adding that “alcohol-free is very much associated with the lower end of the market in the United States, so we need our positioning to be unmistakably premium to reach out to consumers who want to treat themselves”.

