The first linen bottle for wines and spirits is released

M

ade from French-sourced flax fibre braiding and plant resin, the new VS ‘2050’ organic Cognac bottle by A. de Fussigny certainly did not go unnoticed for its eco-design at the ProWein trade fair in mid-May in DÃ¼sseldorf. Developed by the Toulouse-based start-up Green Gen Technologies, “this composite bottle combines lightness and rigidity”, explains Laura Moore, sales manager for A. de Fussigny Cognacs. Weighing just 85 grams, the bottle is 10 times lighter than a conventional glass bottle for spirits, which weighs between 700 and 1,000 grams. Its carbon footprint is reportedly four times smaller, according to initial estimates; a Life Cycle Analysis is underway, but the results have yet to be finalised.

The linen bottle is being touted as less energy-intensive with a lower carbon footprint than a traditional bottle, but still needs to be improved upon. At launch, its inner shell is made of RPET, or recycled plastic. “In the long term, we are aiming for PLA, a material based on plant debris such as sugarcane, which would produce a bottle that can be 100% industrially composted over the long term”, says Moore, explaining that the plastic is not currently produced in France. As the focus is to be as sustainable as possible, “we have to make choices between different options”.

With a price tag of €50 for the first 5,000 bottles, the Cognac should have a lower price in the future, as the cost of production is expected to decrease commensurately with the increase in the number of linen bottles produced. “We don't have the exclusive rights to the bottle, it can be used by other wines and spirits”, explains Moore. Although the bottle’s opacity prevents the colour of the Cognac inside from being seen, Moore stresses that “this is a new proposition”, particularly in terms of feel. The 2050 label also uses a water-soluble and biodegradable label, which appears to meld with the composite, and a standard screw cap.

The range targets French and European consumers, who are more receptive to organic Cognacs than the American and Russian markets, the company’s primary destinations. A. de Fussigny’s main shareholder is Russian.