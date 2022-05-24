Vinexpo Asia to be held in Singapore

I

n the world before, Vinexpo Asia would have been held from Tuesday 24 to Thursday 26 May in Hong Kong. With democracy and Covid crises pushing the island off limits and increasing China’s hold, the exhibition’s organiser Vinexposium has announced that the next Vinexpo Asia will be held in Singapore from Tuesday 23 to Thursday 25 May 2023 at the iconic luxury hotel Marina Bay Sands with its architectural boat shape supported by three buildings. Just as French wine exports are shifting from Hong Kong to Singapore, Vinexpo Asia has its sights set on a new re-export hub for the Asian wine industry.

“Singapore has now become the platform for wines in Asia. Vinexpo Asia aims to cover the entire scope of the previous exhibition”, explains Vinexposium CEO Rodolphe Lameyse. The aim is to respond to customer demand for a major event in Asia, and Vinexpo’s French organiser “is going there to be big. Our brand is powerful enough to be a draw”. German rival ProWein is due to hold its exhibition in Singapore from Monday 5 to Thursday 8 September as part of the Food & Hotel Asia exhibition, which is organised every two years, whilst Vinexpo Asia is announcing a trade fair focusing solely on wines and spirits that will be held annually.

The new exhibition is aiming for a net footprint of 8,000 m² hosting 1,000 to 1,200 exhibitors, and intends to make its mark on the wine trade calendar. Vinexposium's other hubs are Paris and New York. Lameyse is very familiar with Singapore, from his time, ironically, at the helm of Food & Hotel Asia. By returning there, he is completing his review of Vinexpo's cornerstones, which were Bordeaux and Hong Kong when he took over as director three years ago. Vinexposium continues to canvass new markets, with 2022 events in Mumbai (18-20 August) and New Delhi (1-3 December). The Shenzhen exhibition is no longer on the agenda this year due to the current closure of China due to Covid. Vinexpo’s return to Shanghai in 2023 is contingent upon the reopening of China, says Lameyse, who feels “the big challenge in 2023 is to confirm Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris’ status (13-15 February)”.