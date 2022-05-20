How MÃ©doc wines intend to re-engage with consumers

M

Ã©doc, Haut-MÃ©doc and Listrac MÃ©doc wines and their 610 producers are faced with a conundrum – their wines are considered to be traditional bottlings, only brought out on Sundays or for special occasions, with a price tag to match. But the producers’ organisation, which oversees the 10,828 hectares under vine, intends to upend these preconceived ideas, and has just launched a wine observatory to help it do so. “We want to make it clear to consumers that our wines are not inaccessible and thereby regain market shares by emphasising the reality of our range”, says StÃ©phane Cros, in charge of technical and communication issues at the organisation.

The initiative is inspired by several studies already carried out, including research by Coline Leriche, a doctoral student in sensory analysis at the National Institute for Research and the Environment (Inrae) in Montpellier, who studied the sensory characteristics of six appellations in Languedoc. Gilles de Revel, a professor of oenology at the Vine and Wine Science Institute (ISVV) who specialises in sensory analysis, also conducted a study on the profile of tasters for Saint-Emilion wines. He emphasises the overall issue of belonging to a type of wine. Basically, improving understanding of a wine’s typicity rather than sticking to the absence of faults which gives them affiliation.

Members of the producers’ organisation were invited to join in, with 279 of them providing samples from the 2016 and 2018 vintages. Tastings will be organised and 9 judges per panel will taste around 30 wines starting on 17 May. A total 13 tastings will be held through to the end of June and 391 wines will be analysed. Three criteria are taken into account: accessible, traditional or unsuitable wines (with faults). The most representative wines in the three categories will then be tasted and analysed in a more descriptive way with criteria such as fruit aromas, complexity, length and freshness. Each time, a score will be awarded on a scale of 0 to 10, with 5 being selected, allowing the results to be mapped.