he Hampton Water rosÃ© label was launched in Europe on 9 May at the Trocadero, opposite the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The Languedoc appellation wine has been co-branded by rock star Jon Bon Jovi, his son Jesse Bongiovi and Frenchman GÃ©rard Bertrand since 2018. Bertrand explains that the partnership is a first for him: “I always develop my own wines, but I was drawn to their idea of a lifestyle wine and by plans to create a family business. I didn't want to make a celebrity wine”.

The idea for Hampton Water rosÃ© emerged in East Hampton, the uber-chic seaside resort on Long Island, two hours from New York, where legend has it that more rosÃ© wine is drunk than water. Jon Bon Jovi, a “pink juice” aficionado, was mocked by his son Jesse, then a student, who joked that his father's favourite drink was “Hampton Water”. He turned the joke into a business project, including the silhouette diving into the blue water on the label.

What followed was a deal with GÃ©rard Bertrand's American distributor Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. The Americans came to Languedoc and worked on harvesting, tasting and blending with GÃ©rard Bertrand, who according to Jesse Bongiovi proved to be “a great partner and mentor”.