Chandon brings a sparkle to wines from the South of France

Chandon brings a sparkle to wines from the South of France

By Vitisphere May 13, 2022
The sparkling wine is described as ““quivering” due to its pressure of 4 bar at 20Â°C, instilling fine and subtle bubbles,” says MoÃ«t Hennessy. - crédit photo : Chandon (Stanislas Desjeux).
A

s the first Chandon wine to be produced in France, the organic and vegan ‘Chant des Cigales’ label aims to “create a new taste experience for an exceptional rosÃ© wine”, claims a press release issued by LVMH (Louis Vuitton MoÃ«t Hennessy). The sparkling wine is made from grapes grown by co-operative wineries in the South of France, “from Perpignan to the Saint-Tropez peninsula”. What makes it distinctive is the use of “an innovative new-generation winemaking technique” which turns out to be the Charmat method. Grape must is added for bottle fermentation and the wine is blended from eight grape varieties typical of rosÃ©s from the South of France (i.e. Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah, Rolle, Cabernet Sauvignon, MourvÃ¨dre, Carignan and Tibouren) rather than base wines.

The wines will be released this spring with a retail price of €25. The 100,000 bottles of Brut Nature were produced by Audrey Bourgeois, an engineer in biochemical and food engineering, along with two LVMH Champagne personalities – Richard Geoffroy, the cellar master at Dom PÃ©rignon for 29 years who retired three years ago, and Ã‰ric Lebel, the cellar master at Krug for 22 years, currently in charge of grower relations.

Created in 1959 in Argentina, the Chandon brand has since expanded into California (1959), Brazil (1973), Australia (1986), China (2013) and India (2014).

