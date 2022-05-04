Medals encourage 7 in 10 people to buy a wine

A

According to the association of leading wine competitions, which groups together eight of France’s most representative competitions, “French consumers pay attention to medals awarded when buying a wine”. The findings come from a consumer survey conducted in February 2022 by pollster Viavoice*.

“Irrespective of whether the medal is gold, silver or bronze, or comes from a national or regional competition, it reassures consumers when buying the wine and 85% of French people say that a medal enhances a wine and is still a guarantee of quality”.

77% of respondents in the survey say they buy their wine in supermarkets, “where advice is less available. Medals therefore play a greater role than elsewhere in guiding consumer choices”, states the press release.

59% of French consumers questioned said they set great store by the medals awarded to a wine when making their purchases. The association also adds that, “according to the 2022 SOWINE/Dynata barometer, 45% of consumers look to the region of origin and 44% at the price when buying a wine”.