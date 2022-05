Kylie Minogue label by ChÃ¢teau Sainte-Roseline released

C

hâteau Sainte-Roseline has released a new limited edition rosé wine named after the Australian star Kylie Minogue, with whom it has partnered for 5 years.

The singer first engaged with Provence rosé in 2017, in Nashville, Tennessee. “Exhausted after her intense days in the studio, the singer collapsed into an armchair at her hotel bar and ordered a Provence rosé. She was charmed by this fresh, enjoyable wine”.

So why not put her name on a label? The idea gradually matured until a chance meeting provided the catalyst. “In London, where she lives for most of the year, Kylie Minogue discovered the world of wine through Paul Schaafsma, a wine expert and importer for the Benchmark Drinks company. He introduced her to a number of Italian and French winegrowers, including Aurélie Bertin, owner of Château Sainte-Roseline”, explains a press release.

Rather than buying a property, the singer partnered with Benchmark Drinks to launch her début range of wines in the summer of 2020 in the UK, then in the spring of 2021 in France. Since last autumn, a new project has been afoot with Château Sainte-Roseline. The project has just come to fruition and the finishing touches have been put to the Kylie Minogue Cru Classé label.