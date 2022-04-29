Kylie Minogue label by ChÃ¢teau Sainte-Roseline released

C

hÃ¢teau Sainte-Roseline has released a new limited edition rosÃ© wine named after the Australian star Kylie Minogue, with whom it has partnered for 5 years.

The singer first engaged with Provence rosÃ© in 2017, in Nashville, Tennessee. “Exhausted after her intense days in the studio, the singer collapsed into an armchair at her hotel bar and ordered a Provence rosÃ©. She was charmed by this fresh, enjoyable wine”.

So why not put her name on a label? The idea gradually matured until a chance meeting provided the catalyst. “In London, where she lives for most of the year, Kylie Minogue discovered the world of wine through Paul Schaafsma, a wine expert and importer for the Benchmark Drinks company. He introduced her to a number of Italian and French winegrowers, including AurÃ©lie Bertin, owner of ChÃ¢teau Sainte-Roseline”, explains a press release.

Rather than buying a property, the singer partnered with Benchmark Drinks to launch her dÃ©but range of wines in the summer of 2020 in the UK, then in the spring of 2021 in France. Since last autumn, a new project has been afoot with ChÃ¢teau Sainte-Roseline. The project has just come to fruition and the finishing touches have been put to the Kylie Minogue Cru ClassÃ© label.