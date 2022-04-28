DÃ©gustez en V.O, a new exhibition for Occitania winegrowers

A

fter being postponed due to Covid, the dÃ©but ‘DÃ©gustez en VO’ exhibition will be held on May 2 and 3 in Montpellier, thus filling a gap identified by the region’s wine industry.

“Obviously we are fortunate to host MillÃ©sime Bio in our region, which is highly successful but is focused on organic wine. We therefore had to provide an event that could be shared by all our winegrowers and our 48 AOP and IGP designations from Occitania, to meet opinion leaders and buyers, yet still remain people-centred”, concurs Jean-BenoÃ®t Cavalier, chairman of the AOP Languedoc producers’ organisation.

Montpellier was recently certified as a Vignobles & DÃ©couvertes destination, and therefore seemed like the ideal location for an exhibition marking the resumption of business.

The Corum conference centre situated in the heart of the city has been chosen as the exhibition venue. “We want to strengthen the ties between the city and wine, so that restaurateurs, retailers and community spaces can benefit from the show. The 2,000 attendees expected to take part will have a direct connection with our city, which now has 38 wine bars, compared to 12 a few years ago”, says the city’s mayor MichaÃ«l Delafosse.

“The trade fair already has over 300 registered visitors, mainly restaurateurs, wine merchants, sommeliers and journalists who are keen to meet producers within their region. Evening events organised by producers will punctuate the event and strengthen the bond between the city, winegrowers and buyers”.