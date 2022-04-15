A

lthough the final plans for the new head office of the national Cognac marketing board (BNIC) “will not be released until the summer of 2022”, according to a recent press release, the board has just announced its choice of builder. “Following a call for tenders, the BNIC has decided to commission the Redman property development firm to build its new head office, in conjunction with the architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte”, adds the press release.

The chosen architect announces “a minimalist, elegant building, mirroring Cognac, with a firm rooting in the past and focus towards the future. I am very happy to be able to make a contribution to its long-standing history”.

“We are going to develop an authentic, innovative project with strong people-centred and environmental values. The BNIC’s future head office will be a true showcase for the excellence of the industry and will help enhance Cognac’s reputation around the world”, says Nina Schoenmuller, Managing Director of Redman Atlantique. The foundation stone is expected to be laid in 2023 and the building is due to be completed by 2025.