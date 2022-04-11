French wine merchant finds novel way of encouraging people to vote in the Presidential elections

P

ierre Lancereau is a wine merchant with a sense of civic duty. Located in Saint-Philbert de Grandlieu in the heart of the Nantes wine region, he says he is “aghast” at the low voter turn-out forecast for Sunday 10 April, on the first round of the Presidential elections. He has taken the matter into his own hands by offering clients a chance to take part in his “If you vote, you get a drink” campaign. All those who come to his store on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 April with their voting card stamped will be offered a 10% discount on their spend. “I had heard of a similar initiative by a fellow wine merchant during the municipal elections and I latched on to the idea. My colleague Emilie Porcher and I made a short video for social media which worked well. We got some good feedback from our customers and quite a few shares”, said the manager of the Graphite wine merchant’s store which lists 800 wines, local beers and spirits.

The offer will only apply to the first round of voting. “It’s more risky for the second round because people might interpret it as some kind of political agenda. My approach is simple, I want people to vote, that’s all. Will I do it again for the parliamentary elections? I’ll see. Whatever happens, if my initiative encourages even 4 or 5 people to vote, then that will be an achievement”, Lancereau sums up.