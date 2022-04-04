French vineyards suffer frost damage, but to varying degrees

l

“At 5 am, the temperature map was extremely rare for April”, said Dr. Serge Zaka, agro-climatologist at the ITK laboratory. Over broad swathes of France, the thermometer indicated between -2 and -5°C. “For example, the temperature was -5.7°C in Charentes, -5.3°C in Nevers and -4.7°C in Troyes, levels at which buds are completely scorched”.

“An overview of the vineyards reveals that the frost forecast did indeed materialise. But at this stage, it is difficult to say to what extent because vine physiology was at very different stages and not as far advanced as in 2021. There will certainly be distinct damage in some places”, announced Jean-Marie Fabre, chairman of the independent winegrowers’ federation.

Frost certainly did cause a lot of damage in some regions from Saturday through to this Monday. “I have about thirty hectares of Merlot grafted onto riparia which already had more than two leaves separated. Everything was damaged by frost”, said Eric Meynaud, a winegrower at ChÃ¢teau Franc Couplet which has 150 hectares in the Entre-deux-Mers region of Bordeaux. “It was -4°C this morning compared to -3.5°C yesterday but there was less dampness”. Meynaud hopes that the vines still in the woolly bud phase have not been affected. “We'll see if the buds are limp over the next few days, but if they are it would be a disaster”.

In Rochecorbon, in Indre-et-Loire, despite the clear skies and a network of Sencrop probes showing temperatures ranging from -2 and -6°C, BenoÃ®t Gautier is doing his best to stay optimistic. “Some areas like Azay-le-Rideau will be more affected but it won't be an exact repeat performance of 2021”. Gautier lit a few candles to protect his Cabernet Franc and Chenin vines.

“Some people switched their turbines on. Between Chinon and Saint-Nicolas, I also saw straw fires, with smoke rising straight up, a sign that there is very little wind”, he says. “Whatever the outcome, we shouldn’t cry wolf. We have fairly late-ripening grape varieties and, in a few days’ time, we will probably realise that the blocks are reacting better than expected”.