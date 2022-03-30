The wine industry must be “on the radar” of the economic victims of the war in Ukraine

F

ollowing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, “the wine industry is not as protected as you might think”, warns JÃ©rÃ´me Despey, chairman of FranceAgriMer's dedicated wine board. The board, which acts as a liaison body between the wine industry and the authorities, met on 23 March, and noted that although French wine and spirits exports to Ukraine and Russia are low on a macroeconomic level (although individual businesses are severely affected), the conflict has had multiple impacts on the industry.

“On top of the dramatic situation in Ukraine and the support provided by the farming industry – welcoming refugees and shipping basic necessities – there are collateral consequences that are causing a lot of concern within the wine industry”, says Despey. As a Languedoc winegrower himself, he has witnessed first-hand the soaring cost of energy, from gas for the distilleries to diesel for the tractors and transport to markets, not to mention multiple increases in dry goods, including bottles and boxes. “These are very significant increases in costs after three particularly challenging years”, stresses Despey, referring to the ‘Trump taxes’, the pandemic and the frost.

The government has put together a resilience plan, offering a 15 cent reduction in the cost per litre of off-road diesel, advanced refunds of the Domestic Consumption Tax on Energy Products and sales negotiations with supermarkets. Concurrently with this, the wine industry is currently looking into the possibilities of national insurance payments being borne by the State. One particular focus is the way measures within the 2021 frost plan can hinge around aid tools for the conflict in Ukraine. Requests regarding the extension of reimbursements for the State Guaranteed Loans (PGE) remain pending, whilst discussions on mitigating the increase in social contributions are now expected between the industry and the government, especially the Ministries of Agriculture and the Economy.