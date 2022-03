Mouton Cadet gives Bordeaux rosÃ©s a premium positioning

T

he Atlantic Ocean is not playing second fiddle to the Mediterranean when it comes to hooking up to the premium rosé wine trend, according to French negociant Baron Philippe de Rothschild (BPR). The company is launching a new rosé iteration of Mouton Cadet, which is both organic and vegan. This is Mouton Cadet's second organic wine, following the launch of an organic red last year, and its first vegan-certified wine.

With just 100,000 bottles, this is a “boutique label” says BPR director Véronique Hombroekx. Its consumer price tag of 12.90 euros a bottle aligns it more with Provence than Bordeaux. “We are lucky to have an extremely strong Bordeaux brand. Making a Mouton Cadet rosé is not the same as making an imitation Minuty or an imitation Miraval”, claims Philippe Sereys de Rothschild, chairman of BPR.

For the 2022 harvest, 40% of the 1,500 hectares of vineyards farmed according to Mouton Cadet specifications will be organic. Switching to 100% organic is not a short-term objective and the challenge for Véronique Hombroekx is to leverage the various agro-ecology techniques to achieve her goal, which is to produce wines free of pesticide residues.

For the classified growths owned by this branch of the Rothschild family (including Château Mouton Rothschild, the 1855 Premier Grand Cru Classé), the switch-over to organic is just one of the viticultural strategies, as are biodiversity and biological control, explains Philippe Sereys de Rothschild. His more broad-ranging aim for the future is to successfully implement precision viticulture: “This is a groundswell movement, it cannot be stopped”.