Mouton Cadet gives Bordeaux rosÃ©s a premium positioning

T

he Atlantic Ocean is not playing second fiddle to the Mediterranean when it comes to hooking up to the premium rosÃ© wine trend, according to French negociant Baron Philippe de Rothschild (BPR). The company is launching a new rosÃ© iteration of Mouton Cadet, which is both organic and vegan. This is Mouton Cadet's second organic wine, following the launch of an organic red last year, and its first vegan-certified wine.

With just 100,000 bottles, this is a “boutique label” says BPR director VÃ©ronique Hombroekx. Its consumer price tag of 12.90 euros a bottle aligns it more with Provence than Bordeaux. “We are lucky to have an extremely strong Bordeaux brand. Making a Mouton Cadet rosÃ© is not the same as making an imitation Minuty or an imitation Miraval”, claims Philippe Sereys de Rothschild, chairman of BPR.

For the 2022 harvest, 40% of the 1,500 hectares of vineyards farmed according to Mouton Cadet specifications will be organic. Switching to 100% organic is not a short-term objective and the challenge for VÃ©ronique Hombroekx is to leverage the various agro-ecology techniques to achieve her goal, which is to produce wines free of pesticide residues.

For the classified growths owned by this branch of the Rothschild family (including ChÃ¢teau Mouton Rothschild, the 1855 Premier Grand Cru ClassÃ©), the switch-over to organic is just one of the viticultural strategies, as are biodiversity and biological control, explains Philippe Sereys de Rothschild. His more broad-ranging aim for the future is to successfully implement precision viticulture: “This is a groundswell movement, it cannot be stopped”.