Launch of the first South-West artisan wine exhibition

unday 19 and Monday 20 June 2022 are dates to diarise this year. A former national stud farm in Rodez (Aveyron) will be hosting the first ‘Contrastes!’ exhibition. With 92 winegrowers from South-West France billed to attend, the trade-only event will cover areas from Cahors to IroulÃ©guy, via CÃ´tes du Duras, Buzet, Madiran and Gaillac. The project actually originated in Gaillac, more specifically, it is the brainchild of the Terres de Gaillac association, a group of 16 winegrowers who adhere to a specific charter.

In fact, all exhibitors at ‘Contrastes!’ have to subscribe to the requirements of the charter, i.e. mandatory organic certification, harvesting by hand, reducing inputs in the winery (use of wild ferments, but permission to use reduced amounts of sulphites) and not buying wines/grapes from outside the property (with exceptions on an ad hoc basis after the small 2021 vintage).

Describing ‘Contrastes’ as “an exhibition of sound, artisanal wines”, Florent Plageoles, a member of the Terres de Gaillac association, explains that the choice of Rodez came after they fell in love with the former national stud farm. Right from the word go, the exhibition is aiming to attract national and international visitors. “We are taking our cue from the success of the Dive show in the Loire Valley and the IndigÃ¨nes show in Perpignan”, adds Plageoles.