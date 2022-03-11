French negociant focuses on secure NFTs for Bordeaux Grands Crus

E

stablishing NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) in the world of wine is for many an opportunity not to be missed. Maison Bouey is a case in point. In order to secure itself a place in the business of the future, its aim was to develop a solution combining virtual currencies and the much more tangible world of Bordeaux Grands Crus ClassÃ©s.

“Since 2019, NFTs have become more mainstream. They certify sole ownership of digital artwork which, without this new form of guarantee of authenticity, could be reproduced endlessly”, says Jacques Bouey, vice-president of the family business, but also a consultant for the luxury industry. But what could the connection be between the art world and virtual valuation, and actual bottles of wine? “Often a decade goes by between the year of harvest of a Grand Cru ClassÃ© and the ideal drinking window. The physical bottle can change owners several times during that period, with transport and storage conditions often unreliable, not to mention the number of counterfeit wines moving around in some markets”, explains Bouey. His proposal is therefore to create a digital twin, authenticated by a digital blockchain certificate, which would be marketed and change hands, from the original owner to the end consumer, via trade intermediaries. During that time, the physical bottle would not leave Bordeaux and the secure storage facilities provided by Maison Bouey in its offer.

Bouey has announced that a number of Grands Crus have signed up for the new marketing channel. After investing around one hundred thousand euros, it is now launching a major communications campaign to recruit buyers that will be able to invest in the new digital channel from spring 2022.