Resistant varietals: “I was expecting some kind of Frankenstein-like taste!”

“I was expecting some kind of Frankenstein-like taste. I am pleasantly surprised”. The comment comes from a buyer tasting NU.VO.TE FlorÃ©al by Vignobles Foncalieu, which is the latest addition to the group’s range of wines made from downy and powdery mildew-resistant vine varieties.

“This is exactly what we wanted to show you. The prerequisite for the varieties we select is not only that they have the genes for resistance to downy and powdery mildew, but also that they produce wines that do not disconcert consumers”, explains Alain Samson, from the national institute for agricultural and environmental research (Inrae) at Pech Rouge, in southern France, who was curating a masterclass organised by MillÃ©sime Bio on the last day of the show in Montpellier.

On his stand, StÃ©phane May, hospitality sales manager for Vignobles Foncalieu, explains that what draws visitors most to the NU.VO.TE range is the label. “People don't stop because they are resistant grape varieties. But when they taste them and we explain to them that they are grown without or with very few plant protection products, we score points”.

Vincent Pugibet, who runs Domaine de la Colombette, agrees. “Unlike the no/low trends, which stem directly from consumer demand, resistant grape varieties are an initiative by winegrowers”, he says. Pugibet knows what he’s talking about – as a frontrunner, he already grows 120 hectares. “These varieties are all we grow now. The wines are good and sell effortlessly”.