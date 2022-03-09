A de-alcoholised organic wine, brimming with Sauvignon blanc aromas

T

he wine is de-alcoholised, but not de-aromatised, organic Sauvignon blanc. Officially labelled as a “flavoured drink made from de-alcoholised Sauvignon blanc grapes”, Ampelidae's ‘Brochet ZÃ©ro’ cannot legally claim to be a wine. However, the aim is to offer a flavour and aroma profile that comes as close as possible to it, from the freshness on the palate to the signature thiol varietal aromatics, points out Gilles de BallardiÃ¨res, technical director at the 86-hectare Loire estate.

The alcohol is removed by a service provider using vacuum evaporation and although the organic Haut-Poitou Sauvignon blanc has a high thiol concentration which preserves aroma, it has two disadvantages, comments winemaker de BallardiÃ¨res. The technique removes the structure provided by the alcohol – counterbalanced in this case by adding must which creates residual sugars of 1.8 g/100 ml – and it reduces the sensation of freshness and acidity, which is rectified by adding natural grapefruit aromas. This secret recipe “enables us to preserve the lively attack of the Loire Valley” and to retain organic certification.

After three years of experimentation, ‘Brochet ZÃ©ro’ from the 2021 vintage was released. It is produced to the tune of 100 hectolitres or 11,000 bottles and was presented at the MillÃ©sime Bio organic trade show at the beginning of March in Montpellier. According to Ampelidae's marketing director, Isabella Meuli, it meets growing market demand, appealing to consumers who want to reduce their consumption occasionally – during Dry January for example or for health or pregnancy reasons – or permanently, because they cannot drink for medical or religious reasons.