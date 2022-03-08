“The impact of climate change on vineyards is already significant and will be even more so”

T

The IPCC's conclusions state that “the world will be faced with multiple unavoidable weather hazards over the next two decades with global warming of 1.5°C”. Will vineyards face more frosts, hailstorms, droughts, floods, etc.?

Jean-Marc Touzard: The IPCC’s first observation is that climate change is becoming more pronounced. Extreme events are becoming more frequent and violent. The new variability of these hazards raises the issue of climate change in terms of risk management. This intensity is disrupting the system. It is the core aspect of the IPCC analysis. There are many impacts on ecosystems and societies, which will continue at least over the next 20 years. Either climate change stabilises at +1.5°C and is manageable (there are solutions and resources for coping), or it gets out of control beyond an increase of 1.5°C (at +2°C it may still be manageable, but would no longer be so beyond +2.5°C).

We have studied these aspects for viticulture. The impact of climate change on vineyards is already significant, and it will be even more so in the future. The wine industry is a bellwether for climate change for other types of farming, in terms of yields, but also for quality and risk management.

In your opinion, what is the other message delivered by the IPCC report?

here is a gap between talk about the need for adaptation/mitigation and the actions taken to date. There is awareness within the wine industry. There is a national plan and marketing organisations are taking it on board by rolling out research programmes. But we need to move faster.

In the chapter on farming, IPCC experts stress the importance of preserving the biodiversity of ecosystems to make them more resilient.

The message is to develop and prioritise nature-based solutions, which may or may not draw on technology. Winegrowing is experimenting with this by reviewing its practices, which are heading towards lower usage of plant protection inputs. There is an urgent need to focus on soils, and the industry is aware of this. But when we talk about soil, we're not just referring to management of cover crops and organic matter. We must also protect the soil – vines lose soil through runoff and leaching caused by heavy rainfall due to climate change.