Pernod Ricard moves into the rosÃ© wine industry with a Provence Cru ClassÃ©

ernod Ricard is making its first investment foray into rosÃ© wine. According to a source close to the deal, the group is taking a majority share in ChÃ¢teau Sainte Marguerite, a 1955 Cru ClassÃ© located in the CÃ´tes de Provence appellation area. The 200-hectare property, which is certified organic and vegan, was bought in 1977 by Brigitte and Jean-Pierre Fayard. According to Vitisphere's sources, the Fayard family will remain involved in the running of the estate, situated in La Londe-les-Maures (Var).

Although the amount invested remains confidential, Pernod Ricard's intention is clear, and that is to consolidate its portfolio of premium brands, transitioning from everyday wines towards a more luxury positioning. ChÃ¢teau Sainte Marguerite is the group’s first acquisition of a chÃ¢teau/cru classÃ© in France, and the property joins the group's Cognac and Champagne subsidiary, the Martell, Mumm, Perrier JouÃ«t (MMPJ) division. The aim is to develop selective distribution for these high-end offerings, in particular the premium brands Symphonie and ultra-premium Fantastique, which are available in white, red and rosÃ©.