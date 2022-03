Pernod Ricard moves into the rosÃ© wine industry with a Provence Cru ClassÃ©

P

ernod Ricard is making its first investment foray into rosé wine. According to a source close to the deal, the group is taking a majority share in Château Sainte Marguerite, a 1955 Cru Classé located in the Côtes de Provence appellation area. The 200-hectare property, which is certified organic and vegan, was bought in 1977 by Brigitte and Jean-Pierre Fayard. According to Vitisphere's sources, the Fayard family will remain involved in the running of the estate, situated in La Londe-les-Maures (Var).

Although the amount invested remains confidential, Pernod Ricard's intention is clear, and that is to consolidate its portfolio of premium brands, transitioning from everyday wines towards a more luxury positioning. Château Sainte Marguerite is the group’s first acquisition of a château/cru classé in France, and the property joins the group's Cognac and Champagne subsidiary, the Martell, Mumm, Perrier Jouët (MMPJ) division. The aim is to develop selective distribution for these high-end offerings, in particular the premium brands Symphonie and ultra-premium Fantastique, which are available in white, red and rosé.