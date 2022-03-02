I

n 2021, Burgundy firms shipped 8.8 million cases of wine generating revenue of 1.3 billion euros, which equates to respective increases of 18% and 28 % on 2020 according to data released by the Greater Burgundy Federation of Negociants (FNEB). Predictably, CÃ´te d'Or Grands Crus posted impressive growth of 177% by volume and 26% by value for the whites (145,000 cases worth €65 million) and 54% by volume and 36% by value for the reds (170,000 cases worth €204 million).

But the regional appellations also got their share of the action. Bourgogne appellation whites rose by 21% in volume and 36% in value (1.6 million cases worth €160 million) and the reds surged by 23% in volume and 39% in value (1.5 million cases worth €199 million). In 2021, growth in Burgundy wine exports was underpinned by brisk sales of regional appellations, fuelling the market and the rise in value, explained FNEB director Pierre Gernelle. He also pointed to the significant part played by CrÃ©mant de Bourgogne, which accounted for 10% of shipments or 819,000 cases generating €48 million in revenue (+21 and +25% respectively).

Having broken through the €1 billion barrier in 2019, Burgundy’s impressive performance in 2021 can be ascribed to three growth levers according to Pierre Gernelle: the reopening of the hospitality industry (even if there were still Covid-19 related lockdowns in 2021); lifting of the Trump taxes (US demand climbed 45%); and buying ahead of price increases caused by the small 2021 harvest, with buyers covering themselves.