I

n the HÃ©rault region of southern France, only a clutch of producers grow table grapes. In Saint-Jean de Fos, Julien Nougaret produces organic grapes over 6 hectares. “My aim was to preserve the family tradition, alongside winegrapes and fruit orchards”, he explained to ten interns from the regional centre for initiatives promoting organic farming and rural areas (CIVAM) on an introductory visit to his farm on 11 February.

Black Muscat is very popular with his customers. “But I have also planted Prima, Cardinal, Chasselas, Rubi, Italia, Muscat of Alexandria and Centennial. The idea is to stagger harvesting from mid-July to mid-October”, explains Nougaret. He harvests his fruit entirely by hand, both in his lyre-trained vineyards and in those that are vertically trellised.

Nougaret, who has sales and trading training, sells all his fruit to wholesalers, semi-wholesalers, producers' shops, direct to consumers or in export markets at the peak of the production season. He spends a lot of his time on the phone to secure a wide array of outlets for his future crop. “I devote a lot of time to this aspect before the harvest and I don't give in and reduce my prices, especially for varieties that are difficult to grow like Centennial, which is very prone to variations in the weather and diseases”.