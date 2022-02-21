Wine Paris offers an unexpected breath of fresh air for the wine industry, and delivers on its promise

I

t’s said that if you don't get your hopes up, you can't be disappointed. Some exhibitors certainly came to the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre on Monday 14 February half-heartedly for the opening of Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris, but they all seem to have left with the satisfaction of experiencing an event that exceeded their expectations. “We would not have been surprised if we had not seen anyone for three days... At the moment, nothing is predictable. But in fact, we saw quite a few people, customers we hadn't seen for two years”, said Pascal Sailley, export manager with Domaine Alain Geoffroy in Chablis.

“Now that the show has gone ahead, we will all be saying to ourselves that it was only natural for it to take place. But the reality is that we weren't always confident... The desire was there, though, and the trade event lived up to expectations. Kudos to all those who had faith in it and attended”, added Jean-Marie Fabre, chairman of the French independent winegrowers’ association.

Although the perception of attendance by foreign visitors varied significantly from one stand to another, everyone concurred on the absence of Asian buyers, and on the large numbers of French wine merchants and restaurateurs. “We had mainly French buyers looking to expand their portfolios of Italian wines”, commented Caterina Mori, marketing manager with the Consorzio Vino Chianti Classico. Vinexposium CEO Rodolphe Lameyse said that he was expecting “the same level of qualified visitors (buyers, not including students, journalists, etc.)” as in 2020, and that he was still aiming for 18,000 to 20,000 admissions over the three days. Only a few weeks ago, his target seemed at the very least ambitious, if not totally unrealistic. “Getting people to come to a wine fair is not the hard part [Ed: with the offer of free tastings]. Getting the right buyers to come, with real orders, is extremely challenging”, explained Lameyse, adding “it would be a huge understatement to say that we've had headwinds. But I think we have demonstrated one thing, the old adage – there is no such thing as can’t!”