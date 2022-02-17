How one Grand Cru is securing awareness by a placement in a Hollywood film

R

eleased at the beginning of February in cinemas around the world, the new adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel Death on the Nile features a flamboyant cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot... and ChÃ¢teau Malartic-LagraviÃ¨re in AOC Pessac-LÃ©ognan (53 hectares). The screen appearance of a 1920 vintage of the Graves Grand Cru ClassÃ© is no accident, says SÃ©verine Bonnie, the family estate’s marketing and communications manager. “For several years, we have been trying to expand the reputation of our wine, without the resources of a multinational company. We got in touch with a company that provides product placements in films. Our aim is to reach out to a larger and more international audience, which is not familiar with our wines”, explains Bonnie.

From the Belgian origins of the chateau’s proprietors (a nod to the story’s protagonist Hercule Poirot) and its emblem (a boat, admittedly not a cruise ship), a product placement for Malartic-LagraviÃ¨re in Death on the Nile seems to make perfect sense, with a glamorous positioning for good measure.

The property is not new to the film industry – it was featured in season 2 of the Emily in Paris series on Netflix. Ultimately, “it fosters coherent public relations, in terms of space, target... and replay. It is an active communications campaign”, adds Bonnie, inspired by models of the genre, including partnerships forged by the James Bond films with Bollinger Champagnes and ChÃ¢teau AngÃ©lus.

After sending other bottles to film shoots, Bonnie emphasises that an appearance is never a foregone conclusion: “The production team decides how the bottles will be featured. And you can always be cut in the edit phase...”