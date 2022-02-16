T

he title of best dissertation for the ‘Vine and Wine Law’ master’s degree at the University of Bordeaux was awarded on 9 February to Pierre-Louis Ducasse for his work on a topic that may seem anything but wine-related: ‘The Law of Scotch’. And yet, his research, which goes back over the legal definition of the Scotch whisky designation, resonates with the growing use of traditional statements (Grand Cru ClassÃ©, Premier Cru ClassÃ©, 1855, etc.) on labels of spirits where the final stage of maturation has been finished in Bordeaux estate casks.

“The finishing technique is becoming fashionable again, and the industry must exercise caution. More and more urban craft distilleries are being established. All spirits use the technique, but particularly Scotch whiskies”, points out Jean-Baptiste Thial de Bordenave, director of DLLP Wine (DLLP Avocats), which supports the award for the best dissertation. Although finishing is a traditional technique, the labelling practices lambasted by the legal watchdog of the 1855 classified growth, Graves and Saint-Emilion councils are a misappropriation of notoriety. “Why state ‘Grand Cru ClassÃ©’ in French and not ‘Classified Growth’ in English? This shows a willingness to take ownership of the statement’s notoriety,” comments Thial de Bordenave.

Within the wine industry, “producers must be made aware of the use of their barrels in order to preserve the value of traditional statements”, warns Sylvain Boivert, director of the Conseil des Grands Crus ClassÃ©s en 1855, which partners the dissertation award. He stresses that “we cannot put the level of excellence of an appellation on the same footing as industrial products”. Failure to act would risk creating the “Pierre Cardin syndrome, who gave his licence away to everyone until it was worthless. Do we want to become the Pierre Cardin of wine?” questions Thial de Bordenave. “This is Ã‰ric Agostini’s definition of dilution: “Uncontrolled distribution of the quality sign in the public arena”, adds lecturer Ronan Raffray, director of the master’s degree course. He points to a contradiction among Scottish firms: “The same people who demand protection [for Scotch whisky] can find themselves infringing the rules of other products for their own products”.