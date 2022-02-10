Burgundy wines to introduce new methods for reducing their carbon footprint

B

y the end of the first half of 2022, the Burgundy wine marketing board (BIVB) and recycling agency Adelphe will develop a methodology aimed at identifying the levers which can help the region achieve carbon neutrality. “The experiment, called ‘Objectif Climat’, will extend our eco-design expertise to the carbon footprint of packaging and the entire value chain for wine and enable us to go even further in the transition of wine regions to ecology”, says Adelphe deputy director, Sophie Wolff.

‘Objectif Climat’ is due to be implemented in three stages. Firstly, a measurement phase will be based on the carbon footprint of the Burgundy wine industry conducted by a certified body in 2021. The partners will then be able to define a carbon reduction roadmap for the entire production chain. Adelphe and the BIVB will also encourage implementation of carbon capture projects across the region.

“This should be done directly in the vineyards themselves, through ground cover or hedge planting, and using agricultural practices such as agroforestry or forestry projects that would be eligible for the 'Low Carbon' endorsement issued by the Ministry of Ecological Transition, currently being developed by the French Institute of Vine and Wine (IFV) for the French wine industry”, they explain.