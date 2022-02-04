menu burger
Provence to host regatta open to winegrowers from across the industry

By Vitisphere February 04, 2022

By Vitisphere February 04, 2022
Provence to host regatta open to winegrowers from across the industry
The first â€™Voiles des Vigneronsâ€™ will be held on June 18 and 19 in Bandol harbour. - crédit photo : DR
l

My daughter lives in JuranÃ§on and my son in the Chablis region”, explains Jean-Nicolas Gauthier, who caught the sailing bug as a child and decided to invite his children’s winegrower friends to take part in a regatta. “The president of the Bandol sailing club, where I have my boat, was immediately keen on the idea”. The first ‘Voiles des Vignerons’ is scheduled to take place on 18 and 19 June 2022.

I hope to assemble around fifteen crews. I already have winegrowers from Beaujolais, the Rhone Valley, and probably some from Var”, continues Gauthier, stressing that beginners are welcome.

They can rely on support from more experienced sailors, “provided that at least half of each crew works in the wine industry. The boats will have to be named after a winery, a group of producers or an industry supplier such as a cooperage or a packaging specialist”, explains Gauthier, who can help participants find a sailing boat if necessary.

 

