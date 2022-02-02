l

lsquo;Rouge frigo’, aka ‘Red Fridge’ in export markets, is a red CÃ´tes du RhÃ´ne that is not designed to be drunk as a classic red wine. With its offbeat livery, it invites consumers to put aside their normal drinking habits when it comes to red wine – the label clearly states it needs to be “placed in the fridge” for full enjoyment. The Rhone company Brotte has developed the wine specifically with this in mind, using “a bespoke winemaking protocol that we have been working on for two years and includes 20% white grapes”, explains Thibault Brotte, sales director for the ‘Rouge Frigo’ brand.

A simple observation provided the rationale for the project: “RosÃ©s, white wines, beer, cocktails etc, all drinks served chilled are witnessing rising consumption, whilst traditional red wines are declining. We believe that with a more suitable red wine, we can reach out to these consumers and the drinking occasions reserved for these beverages”.

By more suitable, Brotte means cooler – the wine is designed to be served at between 8 and 10°C. This implies a perfect match in aroma and flavour between the product and the intended serving conditions. “This is not a marketing stunt using a standard red CÃ´tes du RhÃ´ne with a face lift served chilled, because refrigeration heightens the tannic aspect and reduces aromatic expression. We have therefore developed a specific profile, with no tannins that is very expressive when chilled”, concurs Laurent Brotte.