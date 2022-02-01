Beaujolais calls for candidates to replace the 50 % of winegrowers leaving over the next 10 years

B

eaujolais sales are back on track. At its AGM on January 27, the chairman of the AOC Beaujolais wine marketing board (Inter Beaujolais), Daniel Bulliat painted a promising picture of sales performance for 2021. He stressed: “a new generation of consumers, with no preconceived ideas, enjoy our wines. Demand will increase over the coming years and we must ensure acreage remains sufficient to meet their expectations”.

The issue of generational turnover is particularly salient in Beaujolais. With new owners often taking over smaller areas than the vendors, there are strong fears of vineyard potential being whittled away. Bulliat is therefore appealing “to the young and even the not so young to come and settle in Beaujolais”. Generational turnover, which is unanimously supported by both winegrowers and negociants, is addressed in an action plan launched in July 2021 which runs until the end of 2023.

Marc Robin, an advisor for new wine producers at the Rhone Chamber of Agriculture, is coordinating his work based on initial figures that confirm the sense of urgency. According to a survey carried out among 144 winegrowers over 55 years old – equating to 18 % of an estimated population of 800, out of a total 1,600 across the region – half of the over 55s do not know when they will retire, warns Robin. He feels the issue implies “raising awareness among vendors about passing on their farm in order to make them ready to pass on” from a factual perspective. The issue is all the more pressing because demographically, “half of Beaujolais winegrowers will exit the industry within 10 years”, he warns.