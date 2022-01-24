menu burger
Vitisphere site d'information
Vitisphere compte utilisateur S'abonner
Viticulture
Oenology
Commerce / Management
Politics
People in wine
Agenda
Communication
Home / Commerce/Gestion / “Demand for Cognac across our markets has never been so strong”

“Demand for Cognac across our markets has never been so strong”

Christophe Veral, chairman of the national Cognac bureau (BNIC), reveals the latest record sales of Cognac.
By Vitisphere January 24, 2022
Read later
Share
“Demand for Cognac across our markets has never been so strong”
“Cognac winegrowers and merchants, united by a very structured marketing board, make a shared contribution to the marketing dynamics of our spirit”, says Christophe Veral. - crédit photo : BNIC (Fabrice SchÃ¤ck)
W

What are the figures for Cognac sales in 2021?

Christophe Veral: Cognac continues to show a very strong sales momentum. 2021 shipments posted very good results, ending the year with an increase of 16.2% by volume and 30.9% by value compared with 2020. The value performance stems from the relative growth of mature Cognac and good price points in buoyant markets. Demand for Cognac has never been as strong as it was last year. Despite the uncertainties due to weather conditions, the 2021 harvest will enable us to sustain growth, while all the available data is leading us to be reasonably optimistic for 2022.

 

Has the industry ever sold more brandy in the past?

The industry has indeed never before sold as much Cognac. Twenty years ago, it shipped 117 million bottles per year worldwide - now we are close to 230 million, and we plan to exceed the 350 million bottle mark by 2035.

 

What are the keys to this success? Marketing policies by the major companies, investments by growers in renewing vineyards, a consensus over the need to increase production potential or growth of middle classes around the world, for example?

The momentum is no accident. Cognac is a time-honoured drink that has successfully grasped every opportunity over its long history to expand across the globe and will continue to do so for a long time. Currently, there is an all-time high in demand for Cognac across markets. New buying habits were confirmed during the Covid crisis and are favourable to us. We made cocktails with friends and went to wine merchants, all of whom contributed to our success, and we also bought more online.

Share
All Comments (0)

No comment to this article.
vitijob.com, job vigneyard and wine
Congo - CDI
Suède - Stage
HÃ©rault - CDI
Canada - CDD
Australie - VIE (Volontariat International en Entreprise)
 Find jobs

INTERVIGNES

 More Ads
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
the wine meeting place
THE WINE MEETING PLACE
  See all
© Vitisphere 2022 - Tout droit réservé