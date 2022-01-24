“Demand for Cognac across our markets has never been so strong”

W

What are the figures for Cognac sales in 2021?

Christophe Veral: Cognac continues to show a very strong sales momentum. 2021 shipments posted very good results, ending the year with an increase of 16.2% by volume and 30.9% by value compared with 2020. The value performance stems from the relative growth of mature Cognac and good price points in buoyant markets. Demand for Cognac has never been as strong as it was last year. Despite the uncertainties due to weather conditions, the 2021 harvest will enable us to sustain growth, while all the available data is leading us to be reasonably optimistic for 2022.

Has the industry ever sold more brandy in the past?

The industry has indeed never before sold as much Cognac. Twenty years ago, it shipped 117 million bottles per year worldwide - now we are close to 230 million, and we plan to exceed the 350 million bottle mark by 2035.

What are the keys to this success? Marketing policies by the major companies, investments by growers in renewing vineyards, a consensus over the need to increase production potential or growth of middle classes around the world, for example?

The momentum is no accident. Cognac is a time-honoured drink that has successfully grasped every opportunity over its long history to expand across the globe and will continue to do so for a long time. Currently, there is an all-time high in demand for Cognac across markets. New buying habits were confirmed during the Covid crisis and are favourable to us. We made cocktails with friends and went to wine merchants, all of whom contributed to our success, and we also bought more online.