Grands Chais de France invests in Bordeaux dry whites

A

s the fifth generation at the helm of ChÃ¢teau Moulin de Launay, the Greffier family has just signed an agreement to sell the property’s 74 hectares in the Entre Deux Mers appellation area to the Grands Chais de France group (GCF). The sales agreement is in the process of being finalised. Winegrower Ludovic Greffier is to remain on the property and become its chief operating officer. The estate only produces dry white wine, a factor which proved to be of particular interest to France’s leading private winemaker, owning 3,000 hectares of vines.

The 2017 frost came as a serious blow to family-owned ChÃ¢teau Moulin de Launay in Soussac, which sells 70% of its wines in bulk and 30% in bottles through the on-trade and in supermarkets. Adverse weather was not the only thorn in Greffier’s side – he was also required to restructure his vineyards by 2025, to comply with specifications in AOC Entre Deux Mers. Vine density had to be increased from 2,100 to 4,500 vines/hectare, entailing an investment of €21,000/ha which the winegrower could not raise. Hence his decision to find a buyer. Grands Chais de France views the purchase as a means of responding to strong demand for quality white wines.