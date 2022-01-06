A

fter launching Les Vins de Mars in 2020, a range of Vins De France-labelled wines produced in conjunction with Provence winegrowers whose name is a nod to the city of Marseilles, the company We Wine! is ramping up its growth strategy. At the helm of the business created in 2019 in Marseilles is Michel Assadourian, co-founder of the mobile phone brand Wiko, and wine shipper Lionel Boillot. They acquired a 40 m2 warehouse in the Vieux Port harbour area of France's second largest city in 2021, which they turned into a winery and ageing cellar. “We developed a single varietal Syrah, organically-certified red wine here”, explains Boillot. “The wine is labelled Vin De France and will be called Mars”. Currently in the maturation phase, the wine will be commercially available in the second half of this year.

It complements the ‘Vins de Mars’ range, retailing for €11 to €17 a bottle, which features two signature labels inspired by expressions and references to Marseilles. The first, ‘On Grain DÃ©gun’, is a red Merlot as well as a rosÃ© and a white blend. The second, ‘La Baie des Singes’, comes in red and white and is “more educated” because it is aged in oak barrels. The launches enabled We Wine to market 80,000 bottles last year and a target of 120,000 bottles has been set for 2022. The wines are aimed at wine shops and restaurants. The company has been approached by supermarkets, which have found the concept appealing, and is preparing a wine catering specifically to this channel.