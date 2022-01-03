Bordeaux creates a new multi-dimensional wine event

T

he Vinexpo Bordeaux wine trade fair has been swept away with the world as we knew it, and is making way for trade and general public events slated for Bordeaux Wine Week from Thursday 16 to Sunday 26 June 2022 in the regional capital. “A new focal point”, summed up Bordeaux mayor Pierre Hurmic at a press conference at City Hall on 15 December. The programme kicks off with the first public events: out in the vineyards with the Union des Grands Crus de Bordeaux (UGCB), in the wine shops and restaurants across the conurbation and on the quaysides with the return of Bordeaux FÃªte le Vin. The cultural aspect of the event will revolve around the ‘Picasso and Wine’ exhibition organised by the CitÃ© du Vin from 15 April to 28 August 2022, along with exhibitions and works of art encapsulating the Bordeaux wine industry’s transition to agro-ecology, added the chairman of the Tourist Information Office.

For trade members, the event will be centred on the second ‘Act for Change’ symposium, on Monday 20 and Tuesday 21 June at the CitÃ© du Vin. Focusing on how the wine industry copes with climate change, the programme will study “the consequences of climate change on production companies, adapting products to meet consumer expectations and the consequences for marketers”, said Vinexposium CEO Rodolphe Lameyse. A ‘WOW meeting’ will be dedicated to “organic and environmentally-certified wines” on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 June at Hangar 14. Prestigious evening events are also scheduled to punctuate Bordeaux Wine Week, with a Jurade de Saint-Ã‰milion dinner already announced for Sunday 19 June.

The aim is to place Bordeaux on the world stage and Bordeaux Wine Week has been nicknamed the ‘Davos of wine’. But “Bordeaux doesn't need a moniker to shine in the wine world”, said Hurmic, who pointed to the cohesive spirit driving this multi-dimensional project. The first event to bring together every aspect of the wine industry, Bordeaux Wine Week is designed to become an annual gathering, and may even inspire other wine capitals. “We would be delighted if there could be other events like this elsewhere, in other European wine producing countries. It would emphasise wine’s place in our society, especially at a time when Europe is questioning alcohol consumption”, said Bernard Farges, chairman of the Bordeaux Wine Trade Council (CIVB).