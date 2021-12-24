Offloading Bordeaux wines at low prices, “is Corporate Social Irresponsibility”

W

ith the time come to take stock of 2021, the facts speak for themselves among Bordeaux industry leaders: “The thorn in our side is our marketing issues and our sales volumes, which are below what they should be, particularly in France, as are retail and bulk wine prices that are a disgrace to our industry”, claimed Bernard Farges, chairman of the Bordeaux wine council (CIVB), on December 13 at the organisation’s AGM at the CitÃ© du Vin. The region’s wine industry aims to blaze the trail of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), but “we cannot accept to see companies go to the wall or to see the image of our wines tarnished because we are unable to introduce a collective discipline that would protect us from acts of dumping by any of our companies, whether they are merchants, co-operatives or producers”, continued the Bordeaux winegrower on the rostrum.

Farges believes that each strand of the industry has its share of responsibility for the current challenges and blames this collective marketing situation on detrimental individual behaviour. He said that “every time one of us does not respect another’s work, every time a broker makes an improper offer or a merchant buys wine at a disgraceful price, and that one of us, a merchant, a co-operative or an independent winegrower makes or accepts a detrimental offer from a distributor, this is not Corporate Social Responsibility, it is Corporate Social Irresponsibility. And it is harmful to each and every one of us”.

To make 2022 a game-changer year, Farges claimed that the Bordeaux wine industry would have to “make progress on our ability to steer our marketing collectively if we want to make things happen rather than just put up with them, and regularly comment on our lack of individual responsibility as I described previously. Our collective tools, such as the marketing board reserve, can be improved and modernised to rise to this challenge”. He announced that “ambitious proposals will be put on the table very quickly in an attempt to respond to this urgent need”.