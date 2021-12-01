Cru Cairanne all-set to plant 1,000 trees over 5 years

O

n Thursday 25 November, Cru Cairanne, which covers 1,350 hectares in the southern CÃ´tes-du-RhÃ´ne area, signed its landscape and environment charter. “As soon as the specifications were drawn up, we removed the woodlands from the classified appellation area”, explained Laurent Brusset, co-chairman of the AOC.

He and his team have launched a programme to plant local species of trees chosen by a regional nursery, in addition to creating tourist wine trails and restoring winegrowers' cabins. The trees are plum, almond, white mulberry, Italian cypress and hackberry. Over five years, the appellation intends to plant 1,000 trees. “We wanted to involve the public, both local and overseas, in the programme with our ‘I'm planting my tree in Cairanne’ initiative”, said Brusset.

The trees were sold online until 9 November, and of the 200 trees due to be planted this year, 25 will come from the sale. “Without having really publicised the initiative, we are quite satisfied but hope for more in years to come”, adds the appellation’s PR department. The average price per tree is €35 but can vary depending on the species selected. “A winegrower will then be in charge of planting and maintaining the tree. He will add a personalised plaque with the name of the sponsor, who will be able to come and visit their tree and the estate whenever they wish. The project is designed to enhance cohesiveness because 25 winegrowers will take part, each for one tree this year”, added Brusset.