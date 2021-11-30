Vitisphere site d'information
S'abonner
Viticulture
Oenologie
Commerce/Gestion
Politique
Gens du vin
MÃ©tÃ©o
Vindexer
VidÃ©os
Emploi
Base levures
Fiches techniques
Viniconnect
Intervignes
Agenda
Communication
Accueil / Commerce/Gestion / Provence rosÃ©s get academic chair

Provence rosÃ©s get academic chair

Par Vitisphere Le 30 novembre 2021
Lire plus tard
Partage tweeter facebook linkedin
Provence rosÃ©s get academic chair
The CIVP is co-funding the academic chair to the tune of 50%. - crédit photo : CIVP
l

We want to be a driving force in everything involving rosÃ© wines”, claims Brice Eymard, director of the Provence wine marketing board (CIVP). “We already are with the RosÃ© Wine Centre and the World RosÃ© Observatory, which is why we have decided to take part in work by the first academic chair on Provence rosÃ© wines, which was launched in October”.

 

The three-year project combines the marketing board, Kedge Business School and the Caisse d'Ã©pargne CÃ´te-d'Azur bank, whose involvement in the wine region is growing. “Kedge, through its Food, Wine & Hospitality centre of excellence, has long accompanied changes in the wine industry and offers decision-making support to market players. Its expertise and partnerships with research laboratories will provide scientific backing for the project”, explains Kedge managing director, Alexandre de Navailles.

 

The chair’s work will focus on three areas: consumer expectations and perceptions with a forward-looking aspect aimed at future generations; colour control involving the development of a new reference system for characterising and measuring colour; and finally, analysis of the areas of the brain involved in tasting Provence rosÃ© wines depending on the taster’s profile, whether they are novices or experts.

 

Partage Twitter facebook linkedin
CONTENUS PARTENAIRES
Tous les commentaires (0)

Pas encore de commentaire à cet article.
vitijob.com, emploi vigne et vin
CÃ´te-d'Or - CDI
Paris - CDI
HÃ©rault - CDI
DrÃ´me - CDI
Gironde - Stage
 Consulter plus d'offres
Levures et bactÃ©ries pour vinification

Fiches levures

Choisissez les levures et les bactÃ©ries adaptÃ©es Ã  vos vins.
Voir les fiches ->

VINICONNECT

  Tout voir
fleche gauche
  fleche droite

INTERVIGNES

Consulter plus d'annonces
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
Terre Net Occasion
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
Â© Vitisphere 2021 - Tout droit rÃ©servÃ©