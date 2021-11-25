How rum is entering Cognac's space

I

n the French spirit’s homeland the issue is clear-cut: no Cognac can be finished in a barrel that has been used for another spirit without losing its appellation status. Which does not mean to say there are no trials with finishes or blends between categories, outside the AOC framework, but in compliance with the labelling rules monitored by the Cognac marketing bureau (BNIC). One such ‘alien’ is the range of rums by Hee Joy. They are finished in casks previously used for Cognac at the Chevanceaux distillery, but their double maturation cannot be stated on the label.

“You cannot say on the label that it's a Cognac finish. That’s not possible. I respect the appellation and do not use it on the labels. We talk about French oak barrels, without saying that they have contained Cognac for over 20 years, even if it’s true”, explains Jean-Marc Larhantec, the founder of the start-up Hedonist Spirits, whose namesake liqueur combines Cognac and ginger. He may not be able to refer to the rum’s affinity with Cognac, but the spirit undeniably draws on the region’s expertise in terms of blending and ABV reduction, comments the entrepreneur, giving his tropical rum – originating from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Dominican Republic and Suriname – an extra twist. “The finish rounds off the edges”, stresses Larhantec, especially when it steers clear of any issues with AOC Cognac…

After launching the French whisky Bellevoye, Les Bienheureux go one step further with their novel ‘hybrid’, a combination of 70% Guatemalan rum and 30% VSOP Cognac in the same bottle. The brand is aptly named Thoreau, as a nod to the American philosopher Henry David Thoreau, known for his views on freedom (and civil disobedience). “We allow ourselves some leeway in our blends and origins, but we work in conjunction with the BNIC. On the label it says ‘spirits drink’ in large letters, then in smaller letters, ‘rum and Cognac-based’”, says Olivier Dumont, the ‘nose’ at Les Bienheureux, who blends the spirits at an undisclosed service provider’s in Charente and at the Bercloux distillery, which was bought by Les Bienheureux in 2019.