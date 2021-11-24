What the 'Dirty Drinking' label could imply for Bordeaux

A

s a supplier of customised labels for weddings, births and works committees since 2019, Bordeaux wine merchant Les Compagnons du Canon has been thinking outside the box since May 2021, using its printing tools to produce labels that are anything but traditional and predictable. Examples include ‘Pompette à la raclette, retour à bicyclette’ (along the lines of, ‘Tipsy with the pike, home by bike’), ‘The Viticultor’ (inspired by the film Terminator), ‘Grand Cru From Saint-Émilion’ (a parody of the video game ‘Grand Theft Auto’)

“The idea is to stand out from all the Bordeaux wine labels, which are often traditional. The more unusual labels are often artistic and rarely humorous”, explains Maxime Vilquin, the sales manager at Les Compagnons du Canon. The firm has sold 5,000 bottles of its offbeat labels and intends to develop the business by opening up its wine sourcing to other properties. “The challenge is to constantly come up with something new, to supply new products. A joke makes you laugh once or twice, but then you need more”, stresses Vilquin, who can rely on his creativity and proactive approach.

The company’s responsiveness can be ascribed to the way the labels are designed and produced. They are printed on demand by the wine merchant using its own tools, and in-house graphic design department. Stocks are limited to bottles that are corked but unlabelled, purchased from Château Palais Cardinal, the Saint-Émilion grand cru whose owners are stakeholders in the Compagnons du Canon.