Buyers in a hurry to get their hands on 2021 vintage Provence rosé

he marketing campaign for the 2021 vintage is off to a flying start in the Côtes-de-Provence wine region. “Buyers are in an even greater rush than in previous years”, says Eric Pastorino, chairman of the Gonfaron co-operative winery in Var. “Businesses whose Côtes-de-Provence rosé ranges are sold in export markets have to contend with logistics and transport issues for getting their wines to market. So they are now in buying mode and aim to load the wines at the beginning of December”.

According to the Côtes-de-Provence producers’ organisation, the appellation’s crop should come in at around 900,000 hectolitres, a year-on-year increase of 30,000 hectolitres. “We are in a great position to regain market share”, predicts Jean-Pierre Bertri, chairman of the regional organisation of Provence wine and spirits brokers. “Because unlike most other French wine regions, we have wine”. He adds: “Buyers therefore have choice for sourcing their different brands and outlets. Some of those who had moved away from the region in recent years are now returning to buy wines and have development ambitions”.

All the more so considering the stability of pricing, which is on a par with last year's campaign when Côtes-de-Provence rosé sold for an average of €300/hl. “We will revert to a sliding scale of prices depending on the quality of the rosés released for sale”, adds Bertri. “Until now, this was no longer the case. Irrespective of their quality, the wines were sold at a single price point”. The tone is set.