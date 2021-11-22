Organisers of Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris confident of a successful return in 2022

l

“It will be two years since we had the opportunity to meet in-person at a large-scale event”, said Vinexposium CEO, Rodolphe Lameyse, at a press conference in Paris on 16 November, where he released details of Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris due to be held from Monday 14 to Wednesday 16 February 2022. After two years lost to Covid, Vinexposium is understandably keen to host the trade event once again and is confident that it will be successful for the wine industry.

Aiming for attendance by 25,000 buyers over three days (30% of them from overseas), the show's director says he “does not do science fiction (not being an expert in infectious diseases)”, but is confident about the development of the Covid-19 pandemic based on the current health situation in France: “I'm not worried at this point. In France, there are no more attendance limits and restrictions for events as long as everyone (visitors, exhibitors, staff, etc.) has a health pass, with up-to-date vaccination or a recent PCR test”.

The need felt for in-person gatherings is borne out by the occupancy rate of Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris, which currently stands at 95%, with a capacity of 2,800 exhibitors. Vinexposium expects to reach 100% by the end of 2021, but does not plan to expand its floor space in 2022. Lameyse has announced that the exhibition will be growing in size over the next few years to become the undisputed international leader for trade events in the wine industry. The title is currently being challenged by the German trade fair ProWein, where 1,200 exhibitors and 25,000 visitors are expected to attend the exhibition from Sunday 27 to Tuesday 29 March 2022 in Düsseldorf.